28-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Clarksville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 28-year-old man is dead after a car collided with his motorcycle in North Nashville Tuesday.

The motorcyclist, John Binkley Jr., was reportedly traveling south on Clarksville Pike near Stevens Lane.

The rider of a Honda, Rayona Campbell, 29, was traveling east on Stevens Lane.  

According to Metro police, Campbell came to a stop at the intersection and believed it was clear, and crossed Clarksville Pike.

The motorcycle and car collided as a result of Campbell’s failure to yield, according to Metro police.

Binkley died on scene and Campbell was not injured in the crash.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this wreck. The investigation is ongoing.

