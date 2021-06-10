28-year-old killed in Rutherford County crash

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified the person killed in a single-vehicle crash in Rutherford County.

The crash happened on Old Nashville Highway near Stones River Battlefield on Wednesday morning.

According to a report, 28-year-old Simmie A. Berry, who is from Smyrna, was driving when their Jeep went off the road. Berry overcorrected, but ended up crashing into a utility pole.

Berry was partially ejected from the vehicle and was killed at the scene. THP says Berry was not wearing a seatbelt.