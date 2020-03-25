257 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville mayor John Cooper held his daily press briefing on COVID-19 cases in Davidson County Thursday morning.
The safer-at-home order began at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, March 23.
Metro Public Health Department officials announced a total number of 253 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Davidson County. That is an increase of 4 cases in the last 24 hours.
Officials said that of those who’ve tested positive, one person has died, 3 are hospitalized, 34 have recovered & 219 are self-isolated at home with “mild” symptoms.
Mayor John Cooper also announced a new Metro small business task force and a food security working group.
Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|1
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|2
|Campbell
|2
|Carroll
|3
|Cheatham
|5
|Chester
|1
|Claiborne
|1
|Cocke
|1
|Cumberland
|3
|Davidson
|183
|Dickson
|5
|Dyer
|2
|Fayette
|2
|Franklin
|1
|Gibson
|2
|Greene
|5
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|8
|Hardin
|1
|Houston
|1
|Jefferson
|4
|Knox
|15
|Lincoln
|1
|Loudon
|2
|Marion
|1
|Maury
|6
|McMinn
|2
|Monroe
|2
|Montgomery
|6
|Perry
|1
|Putnam
|8
|Roane
|1
|Robertson
|12
|Rutherford
|13
|Scott
|1
|Sevier
|2
|Shelby
|99
|Sullivan
|2
|Sumner
|34
|Tipton
|6
|Washington
|7
|Williamson
|64
|Wilson
|7
|Residents of other states/countries
|95
|Pending
|38
|Total Cases – as of (3/24/20)
|667