257 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville mayor John Cooper held his daily press briefing on COVID-19 cases in Davidson County Thursday morning.

The safer-at-home order began at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, March 23.

Metro Public Health Department officials announced a total number of 253 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Davidson County. That is an increase of 4 cases in the last 24 hours.

Officials said that of those who’ve tested positive, one person has died, 3 are hospitalized, 34 have recovered & 219 are self-isolated at home with “mild” symptoms.

Mayor John Cooper also announced a new Metro small business task force and a food security working group.

