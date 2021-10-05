24-year-old woman reported missing in Clarksville

Barbara Roberts

Barbara Roberts (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police are asking for help from the public to locate a missing 24-year-old woman.

Barbara Roberts was last seen around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Power Street.

Roberts has blonde hair, blue eyes, is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray pants with a black stripe.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Weaver at 931-648-0656, ext. 5692.

