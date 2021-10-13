233 grams of pot found in 22-year-old felon’s car in North Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 22-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on felony drug charges in North Nashville.

Detectives conducted a takedown of convicted felon Tupac Cartwright, 22, near the intersection at East Trinity Lane and Lucas Lane. He was wanted on four outstanding warrants for his arrest.

During the arrest, detectives reported finding a gun in the floorboard of the driver’s seat and 233 grams of marijuana in seven different plastic bags in the passenger seat.

According to arrest affidavits, officials also witnessed what appeared to be Cartwright selling drugs out of his car window.

Cartwright’s criminal history includes four counts of second-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault. He now faces multiple additional charges including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, driving without a license, and weapons charges.