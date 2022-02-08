PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found killed in a Cookeville apartment Sunday and her fiancé was arrested Monday in Louisiana.

Lyndzy Bounds was found dead inside an apartment on West 12th Street around 4 p.m. Sunday after officers were called there for a welfare check, according to Cookeville police. Her death was determined by detectives to be the result of a homicide.

Shortly after the investigation began, Cookeville police reported the victim’s fiancé Christian Luna was identified as the suspect in her death.

A warrant for first-degree murder was obtained for Luna and Cookeville detectives were notified he was in custody in Carencro, Louisiana early Monday morning.

Luna will be held in Louisiana until he is extradited back to Tennessee.

No additional information was immediately released.