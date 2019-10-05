2,294-pound Pumpkin sets record at Mass. fair

A Connecticut man has set the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever at the Topsfield Fair in Massachusetts.

Alex Noel won the prize of more than $8,000 for growing a pumpkin that weighs over 2,000 pounds. 2,294 to be exact.

“It’s a dream come true. I’ll sleep better tonight than I have in 18 years,” said Noel.

The World record for heaviest pumpkin was grown in Belgium in 2016 and weighed 2,624 pounds.

The heaviest pumpkin in the U.S. was grown by a New Hampshire man last year, and it weighed 2,528 pounds.