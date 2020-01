NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For the second time in less than a week, a lucky Lottery player has won the Tennessee Cash jackpot.

A player from Jonesborough in Washington County matched five of five numbers and the Cash Ball to win the $220,000 Tennessee Cash jackpot.

The winning ticket for the Friday night drawing was purchased at Roadrunner, 141 Boone St. in Jonesborough.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.