21-year-old man missing for days, body found by family in North Nashville

A North Nashville family says a 21-year-old man was missing for nearly a week before his body was found in a field by his cousins during a search effort.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A North Nashville family says a 21-year-old man was missing for nearly a week before his body was found in a field by his cousins during a search effort.

Kyrin Monget hadn’t had contact with his family since February 16. And while his body was found, his family is still left with questions like how and when he died.

“We know nothing,” Monget’s Aunt Talia Monget-Simmons said. “It’s unbelievable. I helped raise my nephew and it didn’t have to come to this.”

Monget-Simmons said his death is due to the cycle of gun violence in Nashville that needs to change.

“Kyrin did not have to lose his life this way,” Earl Jordan said. “Never getting up again because someone decided to pull that trigger.”

Jordan, President & CEO of Partners in the Struggle, Inc., hosted a candlelight vigil on Wednesday night to bring light to Monget’s unsolved case.

“We want answers. We want justice. And I’m not going to stop fighting until I get that,” Monget-Simmons said.

Anyone with information on Monget’s death is being asked to contact Metro Nashville Police or Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME to submit anonymous tips.