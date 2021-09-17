21-year-old man convicted of killing former Murfreesboro high school football player

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 21-year-old Rutherford County man was convicted on Thursday for the murder of a 19-year-old former high school football player in 2018.

Izaiha Gleaves was found guilty on eight counts including second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.

Izaiah Gleaves (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

On Sept. 1, 2018, Michael Roper was shot on North Maney Avenue in Murfreesboro. He later died at Saint Thomas Rutherford hospital from his injuries.

According to his family, Roper was a standout on the football team at Oakland High School before graduating.

Gleaves has a sentencing hearing scheduled for Nov 5.