NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is facing felony drug charges after officers reportedly found pounds of marijuana mixed with coffee grounds inside his luggage at Nashville International Airport.

According to an arrest warrant provided by Metro police, officers were observing bags coming off a Spirit Airlines flight from Los Angeles Monday when they noticed the odor of marijuana coming from one of the bags.

A white, hard case roller bag was then sent out on the baggage carousel where officers waited for someone to claim it.

The bag was then claimed by 27-year-old Damien Bosc, who was identified by his California driver’s license and Spirit Airlines bag tag.

Court records show an officer approached Bosc and asked for consent to search the luggage and carry-on, to which Bosc responded “Yes.”

During a search of the luggage, BNA officers reportedly found 19 vacuumed-sealed bags of marijuana mixed with coffee grounds.

According to an affidavit, each vacuum-sealed bag contained about one pound of marijuana bringing the total weight to 21.5 pounds.

Officers also found a small amount of marijuana in a plastic bag in Bosc’s carry-on luggage.

The marijuana was seized and Bosc was charged with felony possession of marijuana. He was booked into the Metro jail on a $75,000 bond.