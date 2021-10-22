20th Annual ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ 5K walk to be held Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This Saturday is the 20th anniversary of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Nashville. This 5K walk will start at 8 a.m. at Nissan stadium and all the proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.

If you are familiar with the event, there will be a few differences from past years.

Audrey Williams the Associate Director of Development at the American Cancer Society says, “We are changing up a few things. We have a new walk route on the other side of the stadium this year. We have that beautiful river view and that beautiful skyline view. We are in Music City, so we are going to have musical acts along the way getting everyone jazzed up and entertained. So, it should be a very fun and very safe and very pink event this Saturday.”

Chief Meteorologist Danielle Breezy will be out there hosting the event along with the Mix 92.9 Morning show.

If you are interested in participating it is free and you can still sign up at Nissan Stadium. All participants will need to be vaccinated or have a negative covid test within 48 hours.

To find out more about the event or to donate, you can go to their website: Makingstrideswalk.org/nashvilletn.