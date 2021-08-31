$20K+ in rare musical instruments, firearms stolen from Masonic Lodge in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested the man suspected of stealing more than $20,000 in rare musical instruments and other items from the Grand Lodge of Tennessee Free and Accepted Masons in downtown Nashville.

The burglary was reported July 26 at the building on Broadway and Seventh Avenue North.

A warrant states approximately $20,640 in belongings were taken, including a commemorative knife, firearms and ammunition, rare musical instruments, apparel and a cell phone.

Surveillance video showing the burglar was submitted to various law enforcement agencies and it was officers with the Metro police Central precinct who were able to identify the man as Christopher Holmes, according to a police report.

Online court records show Holmes, 42, has an extensive history of theft, burglary and trespassing.

He was arrested Monday night on ten charges, including multiple counts of burglary and theft. He was held on $45,900 bond.

A booking photo for Holmes was not immediately released by law enforcement.