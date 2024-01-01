NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With the welcoming of the new year, several area families are celebrating the first babies born in 2024. Here are some of the first babies born in Middle Tennessee on New Year’s Day.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Paisyn Bradley was born at 12:50 a.m. on New Year’s Day to Haylie McIntyre and Jarrod Bradley of Smyrna, a Vanderbilt spokesperson said. She weighed 8 pounds, 1.5 ounces and was 19.29 inches long at birth.

(Courtesy: Vanderbilt University Medical Center) (Courtesy: Vanderbilt University Medical Center)

TriStar Centennial Medical Center

Kassidy (Courtesy: TriStar Centennial Medical Center)

The first baby born at TriStar Centennial Medical Center was Kassidy, according to a hospital spokesperson. She was born at 4:21 a.m. on Jan. 1.

“We are overjoyed to care for this adorable baby girl and her mom as we enter the new year,” the spokesperson said in an email.

TriStar Summit Medical Center

The first baby of the year in the Hermitage hospital is Kennedi Denise.

Kennedi Denise (Courtesy: TriStar Summit Medical Center)

She was born at 4:48 a.m. at TriStar Summit Medical Center. Mom and family are doing great, according to a hospital spokesperson.