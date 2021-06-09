2022 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest begins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Do you have any pictures of Tennessee wildlife that you would like to share? If so, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is accepting entries for its 2022 photo contest.

The photos will be placed in Tennessee Wildlife’s annual calendar.

Those interested are acted to submit up to 10 photos of fishing, hunting, boating, and native Tennessee wildlife. Photos need to be landscape/ horizontal, in JPEG format and no smaller than 8-1/2×11 with a resolution of at least 300 pixels/inch.

Photos can be submitted online or through the mail by September 30, 2021. To mail a CD, provide your name, address, phone number, and e-mail address along with the disk. The disk will not be returned.

Entries should be mailed to: Tennessee Wildlife

Calendar Issue

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

5107 Edmondson Pike

Nashville, TN 37211

If a photo is selected, the photographer will receive a cash stipend of $60.