2021 Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival cancelled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival that was to be held in downtown Nashville next month has been cancelled.

The festival was to be held at Nashville’s Public Square Park on April 10.

Organizers said they had hoped ” things would improve after the first of the year. But, sadly, current realities are still preventing us from having the festival that we have all enjoyed.”

“We are very disappointed that we will have to wait yet another year to come together for the Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival and Cherry Blossom Walk. Your patience and understanding is appreciated. We are really looking forward to seeing everyone at the Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival in 2022.”

Organizers said despite the festival’s cancellation, there will soon be beautiful cherry trees blossoming across Nashville to be enjoyed. Festival organizers plan to celebrate the 1,000 trees planted between 2009 and 2018 in Nashville parks and neighborhoods with “Sakura Season.”

The festival will host live virtual events on Facebook and YouTube, including Japan Week events organized by the Consulate-General of Japan in Nashville.

Click here for more.