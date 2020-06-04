2020 Wilson County Fair canceled

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wilson County Fair officials announced Thursday the 2020 fair will not take place, citing COVID-19 concerns.

Organizers said based on guidance from state and national health officials, they believe canceling the fair was the responsible decision.

“The impact of the fair’s cancellation will be felt far beyond the loss of our annual celebration,” Wilson County Fair President Randall Clemons said. “We are heartbroken for the effect this has had on all businesses, family farms, adult and youth competitors and exhibitors and sponsors who rely on the income and exposure the Wilson County Fair brings them.”

If conditions improve, officials said they may consider other options for a 2020 event.

The fair will return August 12-21, 2021. The celebration’s theme will be “Honor our Hometown Heroes.”

