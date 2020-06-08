2020 Tennessee Valley Fair canceled amid COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 2020 Tennessee Valley Fair will not take place, organizers confirmed Monday.

The announcement of the cancellation was made Monday.

“Due to difficulties in planning caused by COVID-19, we could not create the safe and enjoyable fair experience that you have come to know and love,” the fair said on its website. “We truly believe this is the right choice to protect the safety and well-being of our fair-goers, staff, and the community.

“We are heartbroken for the attendees as well as the small businesses, exhibitors, and many partners who rely on the exposure the Tennessee Valley Fair brings them.”

The website goes on to say that fair organizers are already looking forward to the 2021 Tennessee Valley Fair which has been set for Sept. 10-19.

