2020 hurricane season is already record-breaking, what’s ahead for the rest of the season?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — So far, the 2020 hurricane season has been very active. We are at 8 named storms faster than any season on record. We spoke to Dr. Phillip Klotzbach from Colorado State University about this above-average activity, the CSU forecast, and what he expects for the rest of the season.

Klotzbach told News 2 that their most recent forecast is calling for a very active season. “Our forecast that we put out two weeks ago called for a very very active season with a total of 20 storms, of those 20, a total of 9 becoming hurricanes. Of those 9, a total of 4 becoming major category 3,4,5 hurricanes.”

CSU updates their forecast three times during hurricane season. The next update comes out on August 5, and Dr. Klotzbach told News 2 that it certainly doesn’t look like things are going to slow down, especially with lower wind shear in the Caribbean and Atlantic.

“Right now we are currently monitoring the shear conditions. Now they are running much lower than normal, less shear is good for the hurricane, bad for the people in the hurricane’s path. Because it means the hurricane is more upright, the pressures can fall, the winds can increase, and you generally have a stronger storm. Right now the shears are running very low across the Caribbean and tropical Atlantic. As we move into the climatological peak of the season, we do expect to see a lot more activity down the road.”

You may remember another very active hurricane season, 2005, when there weren’t enough names for the storms.

“Since we’re forecasting a well-above-average hurricane season this year, I think the odds of getting into the Greek alphabet are pretty high, at least 50-percent.”

While above-average seasons don’t always lead to more U.S. landfalls, it does increase the chances that it will happen.

“We say this the same for every year. Now is the time to have a plan in place and know what you are going to do if these storms threaten. Obviously, with COVID and all of that other stuff going on, there are other procedures and things that are going to be taken into account if you do need to evacuate if there is a hurricane bearing down.”

