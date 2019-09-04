2019 NFL Season Predictions

Thursday night we kickoff the 2019 NFL season!!! Woohoo!!!
Time for some absurdly bad preseason predictions that are sure to blow up in my face… I know it sounds dramatic, but they always do.
Here you go, my thoughts on 2019.
AFC North
1. Pittsburgh Steelers
2. Cleveland Browns
3. Baltimore Ravens
4. Cincinnati Bengals
AFC East
1. New England Patriots
2. New York Jets
3. Buffalo Bills
4. Miami Dolphins
AFC West
1. Kansas City Chiefs
2. Los Angeles Chargers
3. Oakland Raiders
4. Denver Broncos (I love Munch, but I can’t get past Flacco)
AFC South
1. Houston Texans
2. Tennessee Titans
3. Indianapolis Colts
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
NFC North
1. Chicago Bears
2. Minnesota Vikings
3. Green Bay Packers
4. Detroit Lions
NFC East
1. Philadelphia Eagles
2. Dallas Cowboys (Philly has better coaches)
3. Washington Redskins
4. New York Giants
NFC West
1. Los Angeles Rams
2. Seattle Seahawks
3. San Francisco 49ers
4. Arizona Cardinals
NFC South
1. New Orleans Saints
2. Carolina Panthers
3. Atlanta Falcons
4. Tampa Bay Bucs
NFC Playoffs
- New Orleans Saints
- Los Angeles Rams
- Minnesota Vikings
- Chicago Bears
- Seattle Seahawks
- Philadelphia Eagles
AFC Playoffs
- Kansas City Chiefs
- New England Patriots
- Houston Texans
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Tennessee Titans
AFC Championship Game
Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots
NFC Championship Game
Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams
Super Bowl
Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl Champion
Kansas City Chiefs
Yes, Andy Reid finally gets to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. So much firepower on offense and key additions to defense. Only time will tell.