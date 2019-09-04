2019 NFL Season Predictions

KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs points to the sidelines in celebration after throwing a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter of the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty […]

Thursday night we kickoff the 2019 NFL season!!! Woohoo!!!

Time for some absurdly bad preseason predictions that are sure to blow up in my face… I know it sounds dramatic, but they always do.

Here you go, my thoughts on 2019.

AFC North

1. Pittsburgh Steelers

2. Cleveland Browns

3. Baltimore Ravens

4. Cincinnati Bengals

AFC East

1. New England Patriots

2. New York Jets

3. Buffalo Bills

4. Miami Dolphins

AFC West

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Los Angeles Chargers

3. Oakland Raiders

4. Denver Broncos (I love Munch, but I can’t get past Flacco)

AFC South

1. Houston Texans

2. Tennessee Titans

3. Indianapolis Colts

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

NFC North

1. Chicago Bears

2. Minnesota Vikings

3. Green Bay Packers

4. Detroit Lions

NFC East

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Dallas Cowboys (Philly has better coaches)

3. Washington Redskins

4. New York Giants

NFC West

1. Los Angeles Rams

2. Seattle Seahawks

3. San Francisco 49ers

4. Arizona Cardinals

NFC South

1. New Orleans Saints

2. Carolina Panthers

3. Atlanta Falcons

4. Tampa Bay Bucs

NFC Playoffs

New Orleans Saints Los Angeles Rams Minnesota Vikings Chicago Bears Seattle Seahawks Philadelphia Eagles

AFC Playoffs

Kansas City Chiefs New England Patriots Houston Texans Pittsburgh Steelers Los Angeles Chargers Tennessee Titans

AFC Championship Game

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots

NFC Championship Game

Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams

Super Bowl

Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl Champion

Kansas City Chiefs

Yes, Andy Reid finally gets to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. So much firepower on offense and key additions to defense. Only time will tell.