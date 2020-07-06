200-foot crane collapses in Williamson County

Breaking News
Williamson County officials are investigating a massive crane collapse near I-65 and the Goose Creek Bypass

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)– Officials are investigating a more than 200-foot crane that collapsed just after 1 p.m. Monday.  

The crane collapsed at a construction site near Interstate 65 and the Goose Creek Bypass, in Barry Farms. When the Franklin Fire Department arrived, the crane operator had already climbed out on his own. The crane was leaking diesel fuel, which crews were able to contain.

First responders are still looking into what caused the crane to collapse. Thankfully, no one was injured.  

