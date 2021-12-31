NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The driver killed in Friday morning’s single-vehicle crash on Mt. View Road near Baby Ruth Lane is identified as a 20-year-old Nashville man, according to Metro police.

MNPD’s preliminary investigation shows that a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling east on Mt. View Road when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The car traveled through a wooded area and struck a tree.

A female passenger was able to exit the car. She then knocked on doors at an apartment complex seeking help. Officers located the crash site at 6:45 a.m. where they found the driver deceased.

The 20-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt. Efforts are underway to notify his next of kin.