20-year-old man dies after shooting in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 20-year-old man shot Thursday while parked in a North Nashville alley has died from his injuries.

Metro police said Andree Vidal had parked a stolen Toyota Camry along Ninth Avenue North near Cheatham Place around 5 p.m. Thursday.

The gunman approached Vidal and shot him, leaving the 20-year-old with critical injuries, according to investigators.

Police said Saturday night that Vidal died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

At the time of the shooting, detectives said Vidal was inside of a stolen vehicle taken during a carjacking, but did not elaborate.

A description of Vidal’s killer has not been released.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.