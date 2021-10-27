20-year-old indicted after 2 killed in West Tennessee

MILAN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 20-year-old man was indicted Sunday on charges connected to a double homicide in Gibson County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) and the Gibson County Sheriff’s office opened a fatal shooting investigation on Aug. 23, 2021, in the 100 block of Wilbur Nelson Road in Milan. Officials reported Marcus Smith, 21, and Diamond Love, 20, were found dead inside their home.

TBI special agents and investigators say Love’s former boyfriend Frederick Yates Jr., 20, allegedly shot and killed both Smith and Love.

Yates was charged on Oct.15 with two counts of First Degree Murder, among other charges, including burglary. Sunday, Yates was served with arrest warrants in the Dyer County Jail where he is being held without bond.