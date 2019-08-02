20 cats, multiple birds found in stolen van at Centennial Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A report of a suspicious van in Centennial Park late Thursday night led to an arrest and the discovery of 20 cats and several birds inside.

Metro police said a Penske Rental employee spotted the van in the park and thought it seemed suspicious. The employee looked up the vehicle in the company system and realized it had been reported stolen out of Louisville, Kentucky.

Officers arrived and said they discovered an estimated 20 cats and at least two birds inside the van.

Police arrested the suspect, identified in an arrest warrant as Sara Paparek. She reportedly told investigators the company had given her the van, but police determined that was not the case.

Paparek, 48, was booked into the Metro jail on a charge of property theft.

The cats were placed in the care of Metro Animal Care and Control.