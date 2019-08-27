2-year-old dies after being found in pool at Portland home

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – A two-year-old who was found in a pool at a Portland home last week has died.

According to a police release, officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Westland Street around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Upon their arrival, officers found Alyssa Aldridge laying on the back deck where her father was attempting mouth-to-mouth.

According to a police report, the little girl had been playing outside with her dad while her mother was inside making dinner. Her father told police he and his daughter had been riding a four-wheeler and he thought she went inside while he put it in the garage.

The report indicates Alyssa’s mother and father ran outside calling her name after they realized she was not inside. She was found in the pool by her brother.

Alyssa was taken to TriStar Portland before being airlifted to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville where she died on Sunday. No charges will be filed.

Alyssa is survived by her parents, sisters, brothers and grandparents.

Her funeral will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at Gilbert Funeral Home in Portland. Visitation will be on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.

