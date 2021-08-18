2 wounded after shooting at East Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after two people were shot at an apartment complex in East Nashville early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded around 12:45 a.m. to a report of gunfire on Joseph Avenue, which is off Dickerson Pike.

(Photo: WKRN)

The two people shot were transported to a Nashville hospital for treatment and at least one had injuries that were deemed critical, according to investigators.

Police said no arrests had been made, as of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

No additional details were immediately released, including a potential motive.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.