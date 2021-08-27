2 women injured in dumbbell attack at Antioch apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested the man suspected of using a dumbbell to attack and injure two sisters at an Antioch apartment complex earlier this year.

Officers responded June 16 to Hickory Highlands Apartments, where they said two women reported they were attacked, as they arrived at the complex to pick up a dog.

A warrant states, as they were walking to the apartment, a man “ran up aggressively” and “started cursing at them,” then attacked them with a dumbbell.

The two sisters said the man struck them both, as they fought back, and their attacker eventually fled in a blue car. The women were able to provide the tag number for the man’s vehicle.

Both victims were transported to a hospital for treatment of cuts and bruises, according to investigators.

Detectives said they were able to identify the attacker as 25-year-old Oluwayebi Areola.

He was arrested Thursday night on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Areola was released from the Metro jail Friday morning on a $30,000 bond.

A booking photo for Areola was not immediately released by law enforcement.