KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Two women from Knoxville will appear on the next season of ‘The Bachelor’ television show.

ABC officials say that they have the official list of the 30 women that are looking to capture Peter Weber’s heart.

Two of those women are from Knoxville, Tennessee.

The first is 23-year old model Hannah Ann Sluss.

The second is 24-year old medical radiographer Sarah Coffin.

The show premieres on January 6th, 2020 with a 3-hour special.