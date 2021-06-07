2 women allegedly steal purses, pepper spray Nordstrom employees at The Mall at Green Hills

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — On Sunday, a Nordstrom employee at the Mall at Green Hills called 911 after two women entered the store and allegedly stole handbags and pepper-sprayed employees.

According to a Metro Nashville Police report, the two women brought wire cutters inside to slice purse cables and steal multiple purses. Three employees noticed what was going on and intervened.

The report said as one employee began picking bags up the two suspects walked towards the exit. Another employee began filming them, and that’s when one of the women apparently pepper-sprayed a Nordstrom worker.

The pair allegedly pepper-sprayed two more employees on their way out, according to the report.

The dispatch report described the women as around 19 or 20-years-old. One was wearing a black, Nike sports bra and biker shorts. The other was wearing a black t-shirt with a multi-color design and biker shorts.

Metro Police said the two women left the store through the east side exit and drove off in a purple Kia.

There is surveillance video of the incident, but neither Metro Police or Nordstrom have released it.

If you know anything about what happened, or who was involved, call Metro Nashville Police at 615-862-8600. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.