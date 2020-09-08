2 wedding rings among items stolen from St. Thomas Patient

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A patient at St. Thomas West Hospital is now a victim of crime.

Heather O’Riley said her wallet was stolen from her purse as she was sick in the hospital, but she could care less about the money and credit cards. There were three rings also inside, one of them was her wedding ring.

“We just want the rings back, bottom line she is going through enough,” Steven O’Riley told News 2 while fighting back tears.

He explained that his wife Heather has been dealing with complications from surgery to remove pancreatic cancer.

“(We) had a lot to deal with the past 8 , 9 months.”

Severe pain landed her back in the hospital Sunday.

“She’s gone in and out of the hospital several times,” he said.

However, this time he said someone stole his wife’s wallet while she was sick and alone in her hospital room.

“When they are lying there already in trouble and you are willing to take that it just shows a very low class person.”

Inside the wallet a 2-carat emerald green wedding ring surrounded by diamonds, that Steven had personally made for his wife. Also inside was her mother’s diamond wedding ring and a third turquoise ring.

“I’m assuming the person who took it didn’t know exactly what was in there, but there were two very special rings that are irreplaceable, money can’t buy, both of them are sentimental that’s the big thing,” said Steven.

He said the emerald was from Japan, a gift to his wife’s mother when she was born. While Heather regularly wears her mother’s ring as a token of her parents love.

“They’ve probably been together 50 to 55 years.”

The heartbreak is more than the family can express, during an already trying time.

“I don’t wish harm on anyone but someone who would steal from someone laying in a hospital is pretty low, about as low as you can get I think.”

The O’Riley’s are hopeful someone will find it in their heart to return the rings, as they are already hurting enough.

“She’s definitely crying, can’t be replaced, she said there’s no way that you can replace a feeling and you can’t so it’s pretty sad.”

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.