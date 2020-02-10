Police: 2 wanted for stealing armfuls of clothing from Franklin men’s store

Live Now
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects who they say stole from a clothing store in Franklin.

Police said this happened on Saturday at the Belk Men’s Store on Galleria Boulevard. They said the couple grabbed armfuls of clothing and ran out of the store.

The couple is believed to have gotten away with about 70 t-shirts, valued at more than $2,500 dollars.

Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information on suspects. If you know anything, give them a call: (615) 794-4000

