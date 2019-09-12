2 wanted for hiding inside Smyrna Target, stealing $5K in merchandise

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) —Police are searching for two people stole more than $5,000 in merchandise from the Smyrna Target.

The theft happened Sunday at the store on Industrial Boulevard.

Smyrna police said the two suspects stayed hidden in the store until it was closed and employees left for the day.

After everyone was gone, the suspects then took over $5,000 in items.

Anyone who can help identify them is asked to call Smyrna police at 615-267-5433.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.