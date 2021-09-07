2 treated for smoke inhalation after at Bordeaux home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire a home in Bordeaux early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 1600 block of East Stewarts Lane just after 3 a.m.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, two people were taken to an area hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

Four people were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross has been called to assist the victims.

The fire has since been contained. The Fire Marshal was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.