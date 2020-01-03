2 teens sought after female carjacked at gunpoint in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — La Vergne police are searching for two teenagers who carjacked a female at gunpoint Friday morning.

According to police, the victim went out to start her car on Bill Stewart Boulevard and noticed two teenagers “acting suspiciously.” She went inside and when she came back out around 8:15 a.m., she said the teens were in her car.

The victim reportedly ran to her car window to try to get them to exit the vehicle. She said one of them pointed a handgun at her, before the two fled in her gray Honda Pilot.

The teenage suspects were described as being 14 or 15 years old and standing between 5’7 and 5’9.

La Vergne police issued an alert to Metro police and other surrounding agencies to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to call La Vergne police at 615-793-7744 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867).