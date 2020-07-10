2 teens killed in Dickson County car crash

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two teens have died and a third is in critical condition following a Wednesday afternoon wreck.

At least two of the students attended Dickson County High School.

Police say the teens were diving on Beasley Drive, which was slick due to rain. Their Pontiac Grand Prix swerved into oncoming traffic and hit a Toyota Solara.

The third teen and the driver of the Solara were life-flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The other driver is in critical condition, but stable.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.