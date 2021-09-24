2 teens charged in vehicle theft for car stolen from Thompson Lane convenience store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two teens have been arrested after fleeing from a black Ford Fusion reported stolen on Thursday.

According to police, the car was left running with its doors unlocked outside of a Thompson Lane convenience store. The owner told police he left his car running because he only planned to be in the store briefly.

Detectives spotted the stolen car near Whites Creek Pike and Dickerson Pike. Police activated their emergency equipment and the driver fled to the Metrocenter area where both suspects fled from the car just after midnight.

Police took 18-year-old Andrew Mullins and a 16-year-old male into custody.

Mullins is charged with vehicle theft and evading arrest. The 16-year-old is charged in Juvenile Court with felony theft of property and evading arrest.