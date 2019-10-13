2 teens arrested after woman killed by falling log in Ohio state park

Two teens face charges in the death of a woman killed by a falling log at an Ohio state park.

Photographer Victoria Schafer was taking portraits for some high school seniors at Hocking Hills State Park on Sept. 2, when she was struck by a heavy log.

The 44-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, police suspected two teenage boys may have been involved in forcing the log. They later confessed.

Police arrested the 16-year-olds last week. They were charged with reckless homicide.