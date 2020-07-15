2 suspects sought after Nashville bank robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for two people following a bank robbery in Nashville Tuesday.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Nolensville Pike at the 5/3 Bank branch.

Police said two men robbed the bank after showing a gun and demanding money. The man in the yellow vest showed the weapon and the man in the plaid shirt was the lookout, according to police. South Precinct officers & The FBI are investigating.

If you have any information call 615-742-7463.

