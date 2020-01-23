2 suspects involved in chase that killed Officer Spencer Bristol appear in court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A court hearing wrapped up Thursday for two men involved in a pursuit that ended with Hendersonville Officer Spencer Bristol being hit and killed.

Dozens of officers with the Hendersonville Police Department attended the hearing in support of fellow officer Bristol.

The two 19-year-olds Kevin Jordan and Emani Martin, are facing felony charges out of Sumner County for evading arrest and reckless endangerment. This is separate from the reckless homicide charges.

During the hearing, now officer Adam Goodwin told the court when he first spotted the sedan the two suspects were driving, he couldn’t see inside of the car which made him think the windows were illegally tinted too dark.

Goodwin also said that he noticed a temporary tag and that’s when he pursued the vehicle. He told the courts the suspect’s vehicle began speeding and eventually when he caught up to them, he turned on his blue lights and the pursuit began.

The judge did find enough evidence for the case to continue to a grand jury.