NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two 13-year-olds at LEAD Neely’s Bend Middle School were charged after an unloaded gun was found on school grounds, according to police.

Metro says a teacher noticed two male teens passing a backpack between each other during class. According to Metro, the teacher took the backpack and found an unloaded .40 caliber handgun in it.

Police said two .40 caliber bullets were also found.

Both 8th graders were charged with unlawful possession of a handgun on school property.