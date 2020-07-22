2 Stewart County EMS employees hospitalized from COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Stewart County EMS employees have been hospitalized from COVID-19, according to Stewart County Emergency Management.

Officials said two of their employees were hospitalized with serious complications from COVID-19.

They ask the public to pray for these employees.

