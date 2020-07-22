2 Stewart County EMS employees hospitalized from COVID-19

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Stewart County EMS employees have been hospitalized from COVID-19, according to Stewart County Emergency Management.
Officials said two of their employees were hospitalized with serious complications from COVID-19.
They ask the public to pray for these employees.
COVID-19 in Tennessee
(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.