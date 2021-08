SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are working to identify two people who carjacked a senior citizen at a Kroger in Smyrna Sunday night.

It happened at the location on Sam Ridley Parkway around 11 p.m.

(Courtesy: Smyrna Police Department)

Smyrna police reported two people carjacked a man in the Kroger parking lot and described the suspects as young, Hispanic men.

They were seen leaving the area in a silver or gray sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Harris at 615-267-5445 or toni.harris@townofsmyrna.org.