NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after two people robbed at South Nashville CVS store at gunpoint late Sunday night.

The robbery happened at the location on Harding Place near Interstate 65 in Crieve Hall around 11:30 p.m.

Metro police reported two young people walked into the store, showed employees a gun and stole “seasonal toys.”

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.