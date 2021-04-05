2 seriously injured in Robertson County plane crash

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men were seriously injured in plane crash Monday morning in Robertson County.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. at Kinneys Road and Airport Road just outside Springfield.

The Robertson County Emergency Medical Services reported the two victims, both in their 30s, were taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with serious injuries.

First responders on the scene told News 2 the owner of the aircraft, who was not onboard, said the men were just going to fly a landing pattern around the airport and come right back.

The Federal Aviation Administration released the following statement:

“A twin-engine Piper 23 crashed while departing the runway at Springfield-Robertson County Airport in Springfield, Tenn., at 10:15 a.m. local time today. Two people were aboard. Please contact local authorities for the occupants’ names and medical conditions. The FAA does not identify people involved in accidents. The FAA will investigate.”