2 semis full of food, personal items to be delivered to Napier Place, Sudekum Apts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Elijah’s Heart founders, Papa Joe and Denise Bradford, want to make sure the families at Napier Place and Sudekum Apartments have food and everything else they might need during Thanksgiving break.

With the help of hundreds of volunteers, Elijah’s Heart will once again hold one of its largest “Walk of Love” tours on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

The event will start at 9 a.m. Saturday morning with two semis loaded with food and other items will arrive at Sudekum Apartments at 101 University Court.

Once the semis arrive, Elijah’s Heart staff will begin unloading the supplies to deliver to more than 800 families in the Napier Place and Sudekum Apartments communities.

Then, from around 10:30 a.m. to noon, volunteers will go door-to-door to deliver a box of food, a box of personal items to each family.

After all of the door-to-door deliveries, Elijah’s Heart will set up in the playground and basketball courts next to the Sudekum Apartments office at 101 University Court to hand out clothing and other needed items.

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23

9 to 10:15 a.m. – Volunteers unload two semis full of food and items

10:15 a.m. to Noon – Volunteers make door-to-door deliveries to 800+ homes

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Volunteers will set up a table outside at 101 University Court and hand out clothing and other items

WHERE: Sudekum Apartments, 101 University Court

The donations are made possible thanks to Feed the Children, the Goodness Project, and many donors.