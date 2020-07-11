2 rounds of storms on Sunday, both of which could be strong to severe

(WKRN) — If you have early morning or afternoon plans on Sunday, please keep abreast of the weather, as our first round of storms could be moving into parts of northern Middle TN and South KY before sunrise through the mid to late morning hours.

Please keep in mind that timing could vary by several hours

A second round of storms is likely during the afternoon and early evening hours.

The morning storms could contain gusty damaging winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours.

The second round could also produce damaging winds, lightning and hail, and a low end tornado threat (but not zero).

The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (category 1 of 5) or much of the northwest half of Middle TN and west KY from midnight to 7am, with a Slight Risk (category 2 of 5) far northwest.

Then from 7am through the evening hours there is a Marginal Risk for all of Middle TN and South KY.

