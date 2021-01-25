2 rob restaurant on Dickerson Pike, Metro police search for suspects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are working to identify the two men they say robbed a restaurant on Dickerson Pike.

It happened at Nashville Pizza and Pasta in the 1200 block on Sunday around 8 p.m.

Police say the suspects went into the restaurant and one of them took the cash register. One man pointed what first appeared to be a gun at the clerk, but it later turned out to be a black cell phone.

Both men left the scene in a silver Chevrolet Impala with a dented left backside.

The man who took the cash register has shoulder-length dreads and appears to be in his 30’s, according to police. He was wearing an AC/DC t-shirt with a black zip up jacket.

The second suspect wore a blue Michigan hat and maroon shoes.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.