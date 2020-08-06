2 people arrested for killing Clarksville man

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WKRN) — The second suspect in an Clarksville homicide investigation from May was arrested in Kansas Saturday night.

Eric Caffey, 25, was arrested for the murder of Christopher Young, 42. Young was killed on Cobalt Street May 13, 2020. Caffey went missing after a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Caffey was located in Dodge City, Kansas on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He waived extradition and was booked into the Montgomery County Jail Wednesday night.

Amber Lynn Tanner, 24 of Hanceville, Alabama, was also arrested with criminal homicide