GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two people have been arrested after drugs and paraphernalia were discovered during a child welfare check.

Pictures posted on Facebook show pills, syringes, and cash recovered during the investigation. Two children have been removed from the home following a Department of Children’s Services welfare check.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.